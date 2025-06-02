Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.