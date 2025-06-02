Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.77.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,547 shares of company stock valued at $101,015. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

