Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $9,925,765.80 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

