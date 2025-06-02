Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $4,142,166.60 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $15,844,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 898,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

