Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 12,069 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

