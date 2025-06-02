Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Director Sells $2,395,000.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $2,395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6%
The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,040,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
