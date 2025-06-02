AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of AxoGen worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

