288,207 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 288,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.64 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $648.87 million, a P/E ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.