Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 57,564 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.