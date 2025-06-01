Windsor Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

