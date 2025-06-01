Whelan Financial Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

