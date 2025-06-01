Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 50,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.