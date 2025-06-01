Vienna Asset Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vienna Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

