UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 63,573 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,980,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,663,481.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,800. This represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $48,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,593.26. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,626 in the last ninety days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
StepStone Group Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $57.81 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StepStone Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -40.17%.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
