UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of FirstCash worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

