UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SiTime worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,285,908. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SITM stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.