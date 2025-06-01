Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 18,843 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 252,430 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,899,000 after buying an additional 181,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.67 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $751.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

