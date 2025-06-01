Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,150. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 56,869 shares of company stock worth $440,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Serve Robotics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 544,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth $4,244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

