NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,263 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $590,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

