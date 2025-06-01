NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

