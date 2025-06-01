NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

