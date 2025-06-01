NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 221.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

