NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,078 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

