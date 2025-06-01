Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.