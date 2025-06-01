Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,102,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

