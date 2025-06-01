BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading 8.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.85. 53,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 163,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.
BRP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRP by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BRP by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dnca Finance increased its stake in BRP by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
