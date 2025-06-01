BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading 8.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.85. 53,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 163,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRP by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BRP by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dnca Finance increased its stake in BRP by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

BRP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

