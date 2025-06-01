Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.63% of Arvinas worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arvinas by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.