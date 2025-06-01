17,400 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 94,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 139,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 96,238 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

