Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.35. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

