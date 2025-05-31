What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Okta Q2 Earnings?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

OKTA opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Okta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $234,992,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

