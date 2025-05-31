UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

