Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

