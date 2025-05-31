Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.55 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.64 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $648.87 million, a P/E ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.