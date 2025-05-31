Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $809.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

