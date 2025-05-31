Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

