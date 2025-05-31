Tidal Investments LLC Sells 25,471 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

