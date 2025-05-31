Tang Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

