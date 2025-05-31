SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,175,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,744,000 after acquiring an additional 338,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $140,442,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.