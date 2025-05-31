Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $347.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $425.00 to $347.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $216.06 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.