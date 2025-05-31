Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,585 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 401,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,751,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,677,000 after acquiring an additional 657,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

