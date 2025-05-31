Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1,149.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 924,428 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at $352,088,350.56. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 over the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

