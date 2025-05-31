ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 22,924 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.