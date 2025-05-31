Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

Veeva Systems, Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Honeywell International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alzamend Neuro, and JD.com are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership shares in publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth potential—driven by drug approvals, patent protection and therapeutic innovation—while accepting risks tied to regulatory hurdles, clinical trial outcomes and competitive market forces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

VEEV traded up $46.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,076. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $285.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $227.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $719.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $681.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 49,685,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,996,454. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.38. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Alzamend Neuro (ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 73,162,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,449. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

