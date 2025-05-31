Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average is $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.