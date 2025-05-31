MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RGR opened at $36.18 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,400.06. The trade was a 14.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Lowney bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at $296,125.38. This represents a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

