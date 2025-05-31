MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $252.90 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.54.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FLUT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.