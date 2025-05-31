MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,288 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in V2X were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V2X by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of V2X by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of V2X by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other V2X news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,862.65. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $45.29 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

