Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 804.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $11.72 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $408.89 million, a P/E ratio of -195.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

