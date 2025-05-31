Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,070.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

