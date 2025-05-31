Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 77,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $34.46 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

